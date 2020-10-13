Highway 3 repaving to continue until Nov 6

By Bill Atwood

Time-Chronicle

Repaving work on Highway 3 is expected to continue until Nov. 6. The project is occurring along a 13- kilometre stretch between the Highway 97 junction and Chapman Road. Workers will be present from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the project is finished.

The work has brought a number of temporary changes including a 70 km/h speed limit on Osoyoos hill, and single lane alternating traffic. Motorists are asked to watch for workers and equipment, as well as milled surfaces and let-downs.

The resurfacing has already brought long delays, mostly for drivers travelling east.