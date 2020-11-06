Man dies in collision after allegedly stealing pick-up truck

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 35-year-old man is dead after allegedly stealing a vehicle which later collided with a parked tractor trailer south of Princeton, RCMP say.

Princeton RCMP received a report of a pickup truck being stolen from a residence in Coalmont after the owner had left his vehicle running in the driveway for a short period of time and saw it leaving the property. The owner attempted to follow in another vehicle eventually losing sight of his truck in downtown Princeton, RCMP said.

While police continued patrols in search of the stolen vehicle, they were notified the truck had rear ended a commercial tractor trailer unit parked near the Sunday Summit brake check. The lone occupant of the pickup truck, a man of no fixed address, but described by RCMP as “known to police in the South Okanagan,” was found deceased in the driver’s seat of the allegedly stolen vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing the truck driving at excessive speed on Highway 3 and not being followed by any other vehicle prior to the collision, said Sgt. Jason Bayda, media relations officer for the South Okanagan RCMP.

The Princeton RCMP, assisted by the RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services reconstruction analyst, say they are continuing to investigate the alleged vehicle theft and the man’s death. Speed and dangerous driving are believed to be contributing factors, RCMP said.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the name of the man will not be released by authorities.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service said they have no further information for release.