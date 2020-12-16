McKinney Place: 57 cases, five in hospital

McKinney Place long term care in Oliver has four new cases of COVID-19 and five residents have been hospitalized.

Three additional residents and one staff member have tested positive, Interior Health reported Wednesday.

The long term care facility has a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday — 41 residents, with five hospitalized, and 16 staff.

A woman in her 70s died earlier this week, the only death related to the outbreak.

At the beginning of the outbreak, there were 59 residents living at the facility.

Interior Health: 91 new cases in region, eighth death

Interior Health reported 91 new cases in the region overnight Wednesday, and the eighth death in region — a woman in her 90s. Interior Health stated the she was not associated with an outbreak.

“We are sad to report an eighth COVID-related death in Interior Health. Each loss is felt deeply in our communities and our condolences go out to the family, friends and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “As COVID-19 continues to spread, we are all feeling the impacts of this virus across our region. Each of us has a role to play in limiting the spread of COVID-19 as we fight this pandemic together.”

There are 843 cases active and on isolation in the region, 28 people are in hospital; seven of them in ICU.

With 60 cases now associated to Big White in Kelowna, Interior Health said a further update is coming Friday.

The Village by the Station long-term care outbreak in Penticton remains at four cases and the Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at seven cases.