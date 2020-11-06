Select Page

Kozakevich re-elected as RDOS board chair

Image: RDOS

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has re-elected Karla Kozakevich to her fifth term as board chair.

Following the annual secret ballot votes cast by RDOS directors at their inaugural meeting Thursday, Naramata director Kozakevich retained her position as chair following a challenge from former vice-chair and Summerland director Doug Holmes, who declined to run for vice-chair after losing the vote to Kozakevich.

A new vice-chair, Dir. Spencer Coyne, Mayor of Princeton, was elected beating out a challenger Subrina Monteith, director for Kaleden/Apex.

Penticton director Judy Sentes was elected chair of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, replacing Oliver town councillor Petra Veintimilla and Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff was elected vice-chair, taking over for Summerland director Toni Boot. Both Veintimilla and Boot were earlier removed from their positions as they both ran campaigns in the provincial election.

Sentes beat out Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen for hospital board chair, and McKortoff also beat Johansen in his run for vice-chair.

Dir. Mark Pendergraft (Rural Osoyoos) declined a nomination to run for chair of the hospital district.

