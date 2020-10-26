Select Page

Local golfer receives scholarship

Doug Robb, general manager at the Osoyoos Golf Club gives scholarship to Osoyoos junior golfer and former employee at the club Alex Brunner. Submitted photo.

 

The Osoyoos Junior Golf Development program was excited to present its inaugural scholarship to Alex Brunner.

The award will be given out annually to a previous participant in the Junior Golf Program going on to post secondary studies. It is funded by the Osoyoos Junior Golf Program and supported by donations from individual members of the golf club.

“We are thrilled to present Alex with the inaugural award. She is most deserving of this award. Alex was a long time participant in the Junior Golf Program, both as a player and as a volunteer. She attended the Osoyoos Secondary School Golf Academy and was a member of the high school golf team. She was also a valued employee at the club,” said Claudia Wood, the Junior Golf Coordinator.

Brunner was the first female golfer to head on a trip to compete in Spain in early 2020 through the Create a Star program started in 2011 by Wayne Hachey.

