Roly Russell elected in Boundary Similkameen

BC NDP candidate Roly Russell is the winner of the Boundary Similkameen riding pulling ahead by an approximate 14-point margin in the initial vote count Saturday night.

Russell is taking on the seat left vacant by Liberal MLA Linda Larson who announced her retirement from politics in 2019.

The Canadian Press and CTV News have called the riding for Russell, with 49 per cent of the vote with 80 of 98 polls reporting (as of 10:40 p.m.) in the initial vote count. Multiple major news outlets have declared a majority for John Horgan and the NDP with the party leading or elected in 54 of 87 seats.

Russell’s campaign priorities included protecting the health of B.C. forests, economic resilience, supporting local agriculture, addressing climate change and supporting rural communities.

Russell was the director for Electoral Area D (Rural Grand Forks) in the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary (RDKB), and is the founder of the Sandhill Institute for Complexity and Sustainability in Grand Forks. Russell has served on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary board since 2013, including two terms as chair. Russell was the president of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments and chair of the Grand Forks Credit Union board of directors.

Conservative candidate Darryl Seres pulled in nearly 13 per cent of the riding’s votes (still being counted) around 10:40 p.m. and Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla grabbed the second most votes with 37 per cent. Wexit BC candidate Arlyn Greig received 316 votes, nearly 3 per cent of the initial vote count.