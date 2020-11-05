Oliver council to discuss mask policy

Times-Chronicle staff

The Town of Oliver is considering implementing a new mask policy for all of its municipal buildings.

Council will discuss the issue on Monday.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said the request to wear masks is meant as an additional layer of protection on top of physical distancing.

Members of the public would be requested to provide their own masks, but a supply of disposable masks would be made available, she noted.

“With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry’s expectation is that everyone wears a mask in public places,” Vaykovich said.

Town staff must wear masks in certain locations when social distancing is not possible.

Vaykovich said exemptions would be made for members of the public who cannot wear a mask due to a disability.

She said staff are looking at altering council chambers to accommodate open meetings.

Due to not being able to ensure physical distancing, people will be asked to wear a mask if they wish to attend a meeting.