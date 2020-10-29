Select Page

Interior Savings to close in Osoyoos

Interior Savings plans to close its Osoyoos office in February and merge into a regional office with the Oliver branch. (File photo)

Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

Interior Savings is making several changes in how it operates in the South Okanagan.

The credit union is planning on closing its Osoyoos office in February, merging into a regional office with the company’s current location in Oliver.

Along with these changes a new office will be opened in Penticton, while the Okanagan Falls location will be reduced to operating one day a week.

According to a press release announcing the change, there has been increasing demand for Interior Savings to have a presence in Penticton.

“The South Okanagan is important to us and these changes are about having the right systems and services for our members today and into the future,” said CEO Kathy Conway.

Because these changes are not happening until next year full details are not yet available.

Corinne Johnson, manager of community engagement, was unable to say if any jobs would be affected.

“What I can tell you is that we will be working with our employees and the union who represents them.”

The credit union will be hosting information sessions in November for members whose branch location will be changing.

 

 

