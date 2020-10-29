BC youth parliament applications now open

Times-Chronicle Staff

The B.C. Youth Parliament is seeking applications for its 92nd session. This nonpartisan organization helps youth ages 16-21 to be a more active participant in their community. Each year the BCYP brings together 95 youth throughout the province to participate in a legislative session Dec. 27-31. This session will use the parliamentary style of debate to plan educational and service projects, establish BCYP’s financial commitments, and amend BCYP’s governing legislation. Private member motions, (single issue topics) will also be debate. Due to Covid-19 this year’s session will be virtual. The BCYP will also continue throughout 2021.

To apply youth need to have an organization that supports youth, such as a school or service club. willing to sponsor them. They also need to have five nominations, which can include classmates or fellow club members. Youth applying will also need to write a personal statement outlining why they would like to participate in the program, what extracurricular activities they are currently involved in, and how they can personally contribute to BCYP. The application deadline is Nov. 10.

For more information please visit https://bcyp.org/session.