IH reports 57 new cases overnight

Times-Chronicle Staff

Fifty-seven new cases of COVID-19 sprung up overnight in the Interior Health region, for a total of 3,806.

There are now 636 active cases in isolation. Thirty-six people are in hospital, including six under intensive care. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the region is 28, including 12 residents in McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver. There are currently 75 cases of COVID-19 in McKinney Place (54 residents and 21 staff). As of 4 p.m. today, there was no report of additional deaths.

In Penticton’s Village by the Station long-term care centre, the cases remain at nine (five residents and four staff). There has been one death in that outbreak.

Today, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. She also reported that all liquor sales in B.C. will be cut off at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.