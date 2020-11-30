DNA solves 11-year mystery of missing Penticton man

Times-Chronicle Staff

DNA evidence has solved an 11-year-old mystery of a Penticton man who disappeared in 2009.

Human remains discovered on May 23, 2009 by U.S. officials in Washington State’s San Juan County have been positively identified as James Neufeld, RCMP reported Monday. Neufeld was last seen leaving his home in Penticton in January 2009.

Neufeld was travelling in his green 1997 Plymouth Voyager passenger van, which was located under the Alexandria Bridge near the Fraser River on Feb. 3, 2009 by Hope RCMP. His vehicle was examined by RCMP forensic specialists.

On May 23, 2009 the remains of a deceased man were pulled from the waters of the Salish Sea off of Parker Reef, about one half mile north of Orcas Island in San Juan County in Washington. The San Juan County Coroner took the remains to Snohomish County Medical Examiner for anthropologic and forensic studies. The remains were unidentified, despite efforts by U.S. officials to trace a number on a metal plate to hospitals, pull a DNA profile from the deceased, and develop and sketch what he might have looked like.

In September 2020 another attempt to establish a DNA profile was successful. In partnership with the BC Coroners Service Special Identifications Unit the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to positively identify the remains as Neufeld.

At first I was confident we would find his identity and family right away, said San Juan county coroner Randall Gaylord.

Gaylord said his office was frustrated when the case went cold, but thankful that a fresh look by Jane Jorgensen at the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office was successful.

Ms. Jorgensen recognized that DNA record keeping has improved and it would be worthwhile to renew our search in Canada, Gaylord said. The Salish Sea crosses political borders and when people are found near the boundary we enjoy the cooperation with the BC Coroners Service and RCMP.

The case highlights the multi-agency cooperation that takes place between Canadian and U.S. officials daily for cross border matters, according to Supt. Ray Carfantan, executive assistant district officer for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

“We were comforted and humbled by James’ family, when we delivered the news in person, who believe this will bring hope to other families who continue to search for a loved one, Carfantan said.