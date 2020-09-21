Ducks soon to be part of bylaw in Oliver

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

By next month, Oliver residents will be officially permitted to keep ducks on their property.

Town council is expected to give first, second and third reading to amending the Animal Control Bylaw on Monday, with adoption slated for Oct. 13.

No chickens or ducks will be permitted on properties smaller than 500 square metres. Otherwise, four ducks or chickens will be allowed on a 600 square-metre lot, while six would be allowed on a 800 square-metre lot. A 1,200 square-metre lot or larger would be allowed 10 (the maximum number) ducks or chickens.

Other conditions apply, including structures for ducks must be a minimum of 10 feet from any property line. There must also be odour control, and no slaughtering of ducks or chickens on site.

Existing legally conforming chicken coops are not required to adhere to the 10-foot setback rule.

It was noted that a property owner who requested the bylaw amendment must relocate his duck coop a minimum of 10 feet from the neighbouring property because his ducks were not a permitted use at the time of the application.