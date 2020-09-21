Select Page

Patient pulled alarm

Times-Chronicle Staff

An incident attended by the Oliver Fire Department last month involved a patient who pulled an alarm at McKinney Place.

Today, town council will review a fire call report for August, which details 17 calls.

One involved a “hit and run” motor vehicle accident on Highway 97 at Road 5. Another involved a car versus a bicycle at Road 1. The rider suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters were called to a grass fire on the side of a hill on Road 13.

A Fortis BC pole was hit by lightning on Road 21, and a smoke sighting on Tucelnuit Road resulted from someone cooking food on a barbecue.

Firefighters also attended a burning complaint on River Road where a resident was burning rubbish in a campfire.

A small burn pile caused a smoke sighting report on Island Road, where a resident was told to extinguish it.

 

 

 

