COVID Update: 46 deaths in three days

Times-Chronicle Staff

There were 46 new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend for a total of 441 deaths in British Columbia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, provided the latest update Monday reporting on a three-day period.

From Nov. 27 to 28, there were 750 new cases. From Nov. 28 to 29, there were 731 new cases and in the last 24 hours, there were a further 596 new cases for a total of 2,354 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 epidemiologically-linked cases.

The province also reported 277 historical cases from the Fraser Health region, catching up to a previously reported data lag from earlier this month.

There are a total of 8,855 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with 316 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There are 10,139 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 23,111 people who tested positive have recovered.

There are 212 new cases over the weekend in the Interior Health region, with 490 active cases in the region, 15 people in hospital in the region and a total of three deaths since the pandemic.

A new outbreak has been declared at the long-term care home Mountainview Village in Kelowna. One staff member and one resident have tested positive. Outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause to all visitation.