Two men sought after theft from Oliver business

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan is looking for two males who broke in to Grapevine Optical in Oliver last week.

In the early morning of Nov. 26, two male suspects gained entry into Grapevine Optical, according to Crime Stoppers South Okanagan.

The thieves reportedly stole an unknown quantity of Oakley, Ray Ban and Zeal eyewear.

“Keeping with COVID protocols they were wearing masks,” states the Crime Stoppers.

If anyone has any information concerning the identity of the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 250-490-2374 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by email at info@sostips.ca.