Select Page

Two men sought after theft from Oliver business

Posted by | Dec 1, 2020 | , | 0

Two men sought after theft from Oliver business
Two male suspects gained entry into Grapevine Optical in Oliver on Nov. 26. Photos: Crime Stoppers South Okanagan

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan is looking for two males who broke in to Grapevine Optical in Oliver last week.

In the early morning of Nov. 26, two male suspects gained entry into Grapevine Optical, according to Crime Stoppers South Okanagan.

The thieves reportedly stole an unknown quantity of Oakley, Ray Ban and Zeal eyewear.

“Keeping with COVID protocols they were wearing masks,” states the Crime Stoppers.

If anyone has any information concerning the identity of the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 250-490-2374 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by email at info@sostips.ca.

Related Posts

Residents talk trash with RDOS

Residents talk trash with RDOS

May 3, 2017

Michael lived life of adventure

Michael lived life of adventure

March 7, 2013

Town website migrating to new server host

Town website migrating to new server host

September 27, 2019

Writing workshops in Keremeos looking for local participants

Writing workshops in Keremeos looking for local participants

January 8, 2015

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest