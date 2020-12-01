Port McNeill man given driving prohibition after rollover north of Oliver

A 27 year old Port McNeill, B.C. man was given an automatic driving prohibition and will likely have his insurance voided after driving while impaired north of Oliver.

Around 11 pm on Nov. 26 Oliver RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on highway 97 near Seacrest Hill. The man who was the lone occupant of the Dodge pickup lost control and rolled over while driving south. The pickup left the highway, went through a fence and came to rest on its side after completely uprooting a tree.

A telephone line was also damaged and the crash closed highway 97 for 45 minutes. Responding officers detected an odour of alcohol on the diver, and a roadside test confirmed the man was impaired.

The pickup was damaged beyond repair and the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.