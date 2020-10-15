Council eyes possible amendments to election bylaw

Times Chronicle staff

Oliver town council is looking at potential amendments to the Election Procedures Bylaw due to COVID-19 and a possible by-election.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich told council Tuesday that the province has provided guidance to assist local governments in planning for elections during COVID-19.

To help reduce transmission of the virus, council would look at mail-in ballot or assent (referendum) voting.

Vaykovich said the town may be faced with a by-election (if Councillor Petra Veintimilla is elected MLA in the Oct. 24 election).

Councillor Dave Mattes said the town will consult with WorkSafe BC and public health officers regarding COVID-19 protocols. He noted Oliver is not the only community to face this situation.

Mayor Martin Johansen said they need to prepare for this because they “don’t want to be caught flat footed.”

Council requested staff to bring forward more information for consideration.