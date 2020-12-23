Christmas tree drop-off

Times-Chronicle Staff

The towns of Oliver and Osoyoos are once again offering Christmas tree recycling during the holidays.

In Oliver, you can drop off your tree at two locations: Station Street (north of the Coast Hotel) and the Oliver fire hall at 369 Similkameen Avenue.

This service will be available between December 23 and January 8, 2021. Please ensure that all decorations and tinsel are removed prior to dropping your tree off for chipping.

Alternatively, you can chop up your tree and deposit it into your yard waste container (lid closed) for pickup the week of March 8.

In Osoyoos, live trees can be dropped off at Kinsmen Park (adjacent to the washroom) and in the parking lot below the Sun Bowl Arena sign until Jan. 11.

No artificial trees will be accepted.

Remember to ensure that your tree is free of all ornaments, stands, tinsel and other decorations.

Used Christmas lights and all other lighting equipment can be recycled for free at the Osoyoos Bottle Depot.

Please practise social/physical distancing at these locations. One vehicle at a time during drop off. When possible, please maintain a distance of 20 feet between vehicles, and wait your turn if someone else is in the process of dropping off a tree.