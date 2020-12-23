Tipping fees up at Osoyoos landfill

Times-Chronicle Staff

Be prepared to pay more at the Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill.

After a review of landfill tipping fees was conducted to offset increased costs, a number of rate changes are now in effect.

Fees will change from $110 per metric ton to $114.99 per metric ton, unless otherwise specified.

All other rate categories will increase by 4.54 per cent.

The minimum charge for loads will change from $5.00 to $6.50.

The minimum charge for yard waste loads over 100 kilograms will change from $5.00 to $6.50.

The additional cost for mattresses and box springs will change from $10 per mattress/box spring to $15 per mattress/box spring.

The cost for additional garbage tags will change from $2.40 each to $2.50 each.

All loads coming into the landfill must scale in and scale out.

Materials must be separated, tarped and/or secured.