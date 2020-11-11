Artisans invite public to Osoyoos gallery

Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

The annual Christmas artisan market at the Art Gallery is now open.

The theme for this year’s market is “Christmas At Home.” The show started on Nov. 7 and will run until Dec. 20. The gallery is open from 12-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays in November, and Wednesdays through Sundays in December. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all visitors to the gallery.

“We always say it’s like Christmas and festivity has exploded in here,” said gallery co-chair Marge Trosky.

Eighteen artists from across the South Okanagan have submitted their wares, much of which reflects the uniqueness of the valley.

“What we’re trying to promote this year is shop local. So promoting within the town that people should come out and buy individual gifts for themselves or for others that are unique and local,” she said.

While the show has accepted work from a wide variety of mediums, gallery curator Kate Hobin said the theme has not been lost.

“I think variety is important. So, we do encourage all different kinds of mediums because you want this to be fun to look at, and to catch people’s eye and see the creativity that everybody has locally,” said Hobin.

Trosky said that is one of the strengths of the show.

“There’s no telling what’s gonna catch

eye. They really enjoy all the local pottery that is made right here. The jewelry is unique and different. The quilts and things that are coming in are very unique. And I would say everything draws the attention,”

The Christmas market has evolved significantly over a number of years, Trosky said.

“When I came here to live in Osoyoos 16 years ago, they had a show they called festive treasures. So this has evolved over the years into this market concept,” she said. Hobin agreed.

“It’s got to the point where the community expects these things and so they’re anxiously waiting for it.”