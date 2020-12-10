Southern Okanagan Secondary School reports single COVID-19 case

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Southern Okanagan Secondary School has confirmed a member of the school’s community has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Interior Health Authority has confirmed a member of our Southern Okanagan Secondary School school community has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Bev Young, Superintendent of School District No. 53, in an email.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health has followed up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

Interior Health confirmed there was potential exposure there was a potential exposure at SOSS on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and all cases and close contacts have been contacted by public health directly.

No additional details will be provided, Young said, to protect the privacy of the individual.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Southern Okanagan Secondary School will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” Young said.

“We will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community. I would like to thank them for their ongoing support.”