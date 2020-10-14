Select Page

Youth supporter donates $5,000 to school

Posted by | Oct 14, 2020 | , | 0

Youth supporter donates $5,000 to school
The pouring rain did not dampen Slade Wagner's $5,000 donation to Sen Pok Chin school on Tuesday. Shown at left is principal Val Allen with student Sapphire LeCamp in the playground where the donation will be used for upgrades. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Times-Chronicle Staff

A long-time supporter of youth and education has stepped up and donated $5,000 to Sen Pok Chin school in Oliver.

Slade Wagner made the donation on Tuesday to principal Val Allen, who was thrilled with the notion. She said the money will go towards improving their playground (swing set) and fixing their basketball court (new pole and mesh for the hoops).

“I spoke to some of the kids in the playground and they said, ‘Ya, it’s about time, we miss our basketball court!’”

Wagner said the donation is in honour of his family.

“My family has always believed in education and youth . . . youth are very important to the world, so is education and it just made a very good fit for the honour of my family.”

 

Related Posts

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for July 11 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for July 11 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

July 12, 2018

Members of the public invited to attend meeting of local book clubs on May 27

Members of the public invited to attend meeting of local book clubs on May 27

May 21, 2015

Council debates reserve funds

Council debates reserve funds

December 20, 2017

HARBOUR KEY DRIVE RESIDENTS ASK TOWN COUNCIL TO CONSIDER UPGRADING ROAD AND INFRASTRUCTURE

HARBOUR KEY DRIVE RESIDENTS ASK TOWN COUNCIL TO CONSIDER UPGRADING ROAD AND INFRASTRUCTURE

November 21, 2012

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest