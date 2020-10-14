Youth supporter donates $5,000 to school

Times-Chronicle Staff

A long-time supporter of youth and education has stepped up and donated $5,000 to Sen Pok Chin school in Oliver.

Slade Wagner made the donation on Tuesday to principal Val Allen, who was thrilled with the notion. She said the money will go towards improving their playground (swing set) and fixing their basketball court (new pole and mesh for the hoops).

“I spoke to some of the kids in the playground and they said, ‘Ya, it’s about time, we miss our basketball court!’”

Wagner said the donation is in honour of his family.

“My family has always believed in education and youth . . . youth are very important to the world, so is education and it just made a very good fit for the honour of my family.”