Select Page

Free transit on election day for South Okanagan

Posted by | Oct 14, 2020 | , | 0

Free transit on election day for South Okanagan
(File photo)

Times-Chronicle Staff

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the City of Penticton and BC Transit are providing free transit service on election day, Oct. 24.

Free transit will be available all day on all scheduled routes in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Transit System*.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com/South-Okanagan-Similkameen or check the Rider’s Guide.

Advance voting for the 2020 Provincial General Election begins this Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs until Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The advance voting period is seven days this election, up from six in the last provincial election in 2017. An extra day has been added to give voters more opportunities to vote, and to help reduce numbers in voting places as a pandemic response measure. Voters should note that some voting places won’t be open on every advance voting day. Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

Check out elections.bc.ca to find your advance polling place.

Related Posts

Sage Valley Voices choir donates to good causes again

Sage Valley Voices choir donates to good causes again

September 10, 2015

Elks bringing David Gogo for first blues dance

Elks bringing David Gogo for first blues dance

November 7, 2018

Osoyoos Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day

Osoyoos Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day

August 14, 2016

Resurfacing to improve pedestrian safety in town

Resurfacing to improve pedestrian safety in town

September 17, 2015

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest