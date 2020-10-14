Free transit on election day for South Okanagan

Times-Chronicle Staff

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the City of Penticton and BC Transit are providing free transit service on election day, Oct. 24.

Free transit will be available all day on all scheduled routes in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Transit System*.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com/South-Okanagan-Similkameen or check the Rider’s Guide.

Advance voting for the 2020 Provincial General Election begins this Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs until Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The advance voting period is seven days this election, up from six in the last provincial election in 2017. An extra day has been added to give voters more opportunities to vote, and to help reduce numbers in voting places as a pandemic response measure. Voters should note that some voting places won’t be open on every advance voting day. Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

Check out elections.bc.ca to find your advance polling place.