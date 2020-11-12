Water/sewer user fees increase in Oliver

Times-Chronicle staff

Oliver residents are looking at a four per cent increase in water and sewer user fees next year.

Town council approved the increase at a budget meeting on November 10,

Deputy Finance Officer Marcus Lebler said average yearly residential sewer user fees will increase from $274 to $285. This is a yearly increase of about $11 or a monthly increase of about $1, he noted.

For water, average yearly residential user fees (including the base rate plus metered water consumption) will increase from $386 to $401. This is a yearly increase of about $15 or a monthly increase of about $1.25, Lebler pointed out.