Water/sewer user fees increase in Oliver

Nov 12, 2020


The Town of Oliver has set a four per cent increase to water and sewer user fees. (File photo)

Times-Chronicle staff

Oliver residents are looking at a four per cent increase in water and sewer user fees next year.

Town council approved the increase at a budget meeting on November 10,

Deputy Finance Officer Marcus Lebler said average yearly residential sewer user fees will increase from $274 to $285. This is a yearly increase of about $11 or a monthly increase of about $1, he noted.

For water, average yearly residential user fees (including the base rate plus metered water consumption) will increase from $386 to $401. This is a yearly increase of about $15 or a monthly increase of about $1.25, Lebler pointed out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

