Road closure planned

Nov 12, 2020

The Station Street upgrade plan includes the closure of a section of road (behind OK Tire) that intersects with Highway 97. (File photo)

Times-Chronicle staff

The little road that could in Oliver will soon be no more.

Town council is setting the stage for the closure of a small section of Station Street where it intersects Highway 97 (behind OK Tire).

Yes, that convenient thoroughfare that many motorists use to head north out of town will be decommissioned.

In a report to council, Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich noted the town recently discussed the closure with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“The ministry is in support of the road closure citing safety concerns of vehicles entering Highway 97, “Vaykovich said.

She added the ministry recommends eliminating that slope when the town undertakes improvements to Station Street and the proposed community plaza (on the former Centennial RV Park site).

Council gave first and second reading to the bylaw on Monday.

