Vehicle used to help Oliver Missions help those at risk

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver Missions Society has a new (used) vehicle to help the less fortunate in Osoyoos and Oliver this winter.

Society director Jo Tanner reported that the 2008 Chevy Uplander will be used as an outreach vehicle to help deliver “cold snap” backpacks to at-risk individuals this season.

The backpacks contain various items to help people during the cold weather. For example, it includes a sleeping bag and foodstuff.

Tanner said the vehicle logos were donated by Outlaw Graphics in Keremeos. She also noted that Ye Olde Welcome Inn has donated 32 dinners to Oliver Missions, and Amore Pizza has donated 25 pizzas.

But the generosity doesn’t stop there. Tanner pointed out that Kismet winery has donated multiple chicken and rice dinners to her cause.