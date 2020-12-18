Town questioned on spending

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

At least one Oliver taxpayer is questioning town council on its spending habits this year.

Michael Guthrie piped up at the end of the Dec. 14 Zoom meeting of council to comment on the town’s spending and how that will impact taxes in the near future.

“I keep hearing the same thing, which is ways for town council and the town in general to spend money,” he said.

He gave examples such as low development cost charges, a proposed emergency shelter, an aquatic centre study, sewer/water rate increases, and a proposed new town hall complex on Main Street.

“They’re all either on the verge of or in the process of implying more taxes toward the particularly old folks of this community.”

Guthrie said he is concerned that all the town talks about is how to spend money and not how to generate it without “emptying the pocketbooks of the not so fortunate folks who live in this community on fixed incomes or just don’t have any money whatsoever.”

The resident said on one hand Oliver doesn’t have any living wage jobs yet is continuing to burden the community with higher taxes.

Guthrie said Oliver should be comparing itself to other communities.

At this point Mayor Martin Johansen had to interject while the taxpayer was still talking.

“Michael. . . Michael . . . Michael, do you have a question?”

“Nope, that’s it, a comment.”

“Thank you, Michael for that comment, and I will look for a motion to adjourn.”