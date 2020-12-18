McKinney Place: No new cases Thursday

There are no new cases of COVID-19 at the McKinney Place long term care facility in Oliver Thursday, and Interior Health has adjusted previous numbers removing one staff member from the outbreak total.

According to Interior Health, there are 56 cases (41 residents and 15 staff) associated with the outbreak as of Dec. 17.

The reduction of one staff in the outbreak total was a data reporting error which occurred in Wednesday’s numbers, Interior Health told the Times-Chronicle.

Five residents of McKinney Place were in hospital Wednesday and one resident has died since the beginning of the outbreak. At the beginning of the outbreak there were 59 residents living at the facility.

Interior Health is reporting 66 new cases across the region overnight, with 809 cases active and on isolation. Twenty-eight people are in hospital in the Interior Health region, seven of them in ICU.

The total number of deaths in the Interior Health region remains at eight.