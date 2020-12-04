Select Page

Vedette Drive getting upgrades

Posted by | Dec 4, 2020 | , | 0

Vedette Drive getting upgrades

Vedette Drive in Osoyoos will soon be getting some upgrades.

The project is in response to the  new development in the area. The total cost for the upgrades will be over $683,000 with the developer providing $200,000 and the Town of Osoyoos covering the rest.

Included in the upgrades include the reconstruction of 1,700 sq. m of asphalt roadway including driveways, curb gutters and sidewalks. Around 140 sq. m of asphalt pathway will be installed, along with 200 meters of PVC watermain. The project will replace existing stormwater infrastructure, landscaping and irrigation systems.

Council voted unanimously to approve the upgrades at their Nov. 16 meeting.

Related Posts

Two men fined after hunting in residential area in Osoyoos

Two men fined after hunting in residential area in Osoyoos

November 5, 2020

Beltone collects items for Osoyoos Food Bank

Beltone collects items for Osoyoos Food Bank

January 18, 2017

Province offers few details on invasive mussel strategy

Province offers few details on invasive mussel strategy

October 9, 2014

Volunteers needed to plant native species near Osoyoos Oxbows

Volunteers needed to plant native species near Osoyoos Oxbows

October 22, 2014

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest