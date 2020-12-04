Vedette Drive getting upgrades

Vedette Drive in Osoyoos will soon be getting some upgrades.

The project is in response to the new development in the area. The total cost for the upgrades will be over $683,000 with the developer providing $200,000 and the Town of Osoyoos covering the rest.

Included in the upgrades include the reconstruction of 1,700 sq. m of asphalt roadway including driveways, curb gutters and sidewalks. Around 140 sq. m of asphalt pathway will be installed, along with 200 meters of PVC watermain. The project will replace existing stormwater infrastructure, landscaping and irrigation systems.

Council voted unanimously to approve the upgrades at their Nov. 16 meeting.