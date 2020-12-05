KIJHL postpones games until 2021

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) is suspending regular season games through December.

The league announced Friday it is suspending play due to ongoing provincial health restrictions.

“In light of ongoing provincial restrictions limiting game play, team practices, and participation of players over the age of 18, the KIJHL has announced a postponement of all regular season games scheduled through Dec. 31,” the league stated in a press release. “KIJHL teams may continue to conduct on-ice activities that abide by the Provincial Health Order until our holiday break begins on Dec. 19.”

The KIJHL will announce a start date for the continuation of our regular season schedule, and guidance for a safe return by KIJHL players to their team communities, once further information is available from the province.

“The KIJHL appreciates the patience being shown by all league stakeholders, including our fans, sponsors, volunteers and facility partners, during a difficult and uncertain time. We are particularly grateful to the players, team staff and billet families who have worked diligently over the past three months to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all participants.”