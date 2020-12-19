Select Page

Two more deaths related to McKinney Place outbreak

McKinney Place long term care in Oliver. Dale Boyd/Times-Chronicle

Interior Health is reporting two more deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the McKinney Place long term care facility in Oliver.

A total of three residents at the long term care facility have died since the beginning of the outbreak. The number of cases related to the outbreak remains at 56 as of Friday (41 residents and 15 staff), according to Interior Health.

“Sadly, we are reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths at McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver today. This has been a challenging outbreak for everyone who lives at McKinney, their loved ones, and their staff and physicians who care committed to their care,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“On behalf of everyone at Interior Health we send our condolences to the families and caregivers and despite this tragic news, we remain committed to the fight against COVID-19.”

Interior Health: 60 new cases

Interior Health is reporting 60 new cases in the region overnight and there are 788 cases are active and on isolation. Thirty-one people are in hospital; nine of them in ICU.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic is 10.

The Big White ski resort in in Kelowna has 76 cases linked to the outbreak. Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at four cases total. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 10 cases in total.

 

 

