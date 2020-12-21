Select Page

COVID-19 case confirmed at Osoyoos Secondary School

Posted by | Dec 21, 2020 | , , | 0

COVID-19 case confirmed at Osoyoos Secondary School

A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Osoyoos Secondary School.

In an email obtained by the Times-Chronicle dated Dec. 18, Interior Health states the case “has been identified at OSS on Dec. 9 to 11.”

According to the Interior Health school exposure list, there was potential for exposure on Dec. 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15.

“Due to the potential exposure the Medical Health Officer (MHO) has recommended all staff and students receiving this email closely self monitor for symptoms until Dec. 25, 2020,” the email from Interior Health states.

Interior Health directed staff and students at OSS to self-monitor for symptoms until Dec. 25.

“Interior Health is continuing to monitor the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed.”

Those who develop any symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to self-isolate and call the nearest testing site for an appointment to assess fo COVID-19.

Related Posts

Campaign sets reminder: Oliver food bank needs help

Campaign sets reminder: Oliver food bank needs help

June 4, 2014

BCFGA looks at number of priorities in new year

BCFGA looks at number of priorities in new year

January 16, 2013

Osoyoos Museum showcasing town’s proud history through new interpretive signs project

Osoyoos Museum showcasing town’s proud history through new interpretive signs project

April 24, 2014

Two men fined after hunting in residential area in Osoyoos

Two men fined after hunting in residential area in Osoyoos

November 5, 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest