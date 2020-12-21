COVID-19 case confirmed at Osoyoos Secondary School

A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Osoyoos Secondary School.

In an email obtained by the Times-Chronicle dated Dec. 18, Interior Health states the case “has been identified at OSS on Dec. 9 to 11.”

According to the Interior Health school exposure list, there was potential for exposure on Dec. 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15.

“Due to the potential exposure the Medical Health Officer (MHO) has recommended all staff and students receiving this email closely self monitor for symptoms until Dec. 25, 2020,” the email from Interior Health states.

Interior Health directed staff and students at OSS to self-monitor for symptoms until Dec. 25.

“Interior Health is continuing to monitor the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed.”

Those who develop any symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to self-isolate and call the nearest testing site for an appointment to assess fo COVID-19.