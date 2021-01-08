Tragic Osoyoos fire caused by cooking

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

The fire that claimed the life of a young man from Osoyoos and sent his father to hospital on New Year’s Day was a tragic accident, according to fire officials.

“The fire was accidentally caused by cooking and the burn patterns were typical of what we see in oil fire spills,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tyler Hilland from Osoyoos Fire Rescue.

Members were quick to knock down the structure fire and rescue Jasper Brian Braga on 89th Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. Firefighters gave Braga immediate medical attention but he had suffered extensive burns and trauma. He was transported to hospital where he subsequently died. His father was placed in intensive care, but his condition is improving, according to GoFundMe organizer Kristen Mason.

“As of right now we have heard that JB’s father has been moved out of the ICU into the hospital ward where he has been up and moving. He is making great progress and we are happy to hear he is doing well.”

Mason said JB’s father heard the terrible news about his son, but together the family is standing strong.

“Thank you so very much to everyone for your generous contributions,” Mason said.

The GoFundMe account has currently raised more than $12,500 for the grieving family. Meanwhile, another fundraiser organized by Brenda Dorosz has raised approximately $5,000.