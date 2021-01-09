Residents vaccinated at Sunnybank, McKinney

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Interior Health is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to priority populations throughout the region, including residents at the Sunnybank and McKinney long-term care homes in Oliver.

After an outbreak was declared by Interior Health Wednesday at Sunnybank, 15 residents tested positive, Interior Health reported Friday.

Vaccinations in the Interior Health region started with long-term care home staff a few weeks ago, and IH reported Jan. 8 that public health has started vaccinating long-term care home residents as well.

They were the first long-term care home residents in the region to receive the vaccine, Interior Health stated. Residents at Sunnybank and McKinney Place received the Pfizer vaccine, as IH says it now has permission to safely move the vaccine short distances.

“After fighting this pandemic for almost a year, today Interior Health marked a heart-lifting milestone. Vaccinations are rolling out and residents at Sunnybank long-term care home in Oliver are officially immunized,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “As vaccine deliveries continue to arrive, and immunizations accelerate throughout our region, we must not lose focus on following the public health guidance that prevents the spread of COVID-19. Adhering to that guidance, combined with COVID-19 vaccine, will help bring an end to this challenging pandemic.”

There remain 77 cases associated with the McKinney Place outbreak (54 residents and 23 staff), and 14 residents have died since the outbreak began in early December. The Sunnybank outbreak now has 19 cases associated with it, 15 residents and four staff.