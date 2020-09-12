Society digitizes Oliver’s newspaper heritage

Times-Chronicle Staff

The Oliver & District Heritage Society (ODHS) has started a grant-funded project to better preserve Oliver’s historic newspapers and make them more accessible for future use.

This spring the ODHS received $7,947.50 from the BC History Digitization Program for the purpose of digitizing a large donation of community newspapers received from the Oliver Chronicle in 2018. The 4,417 newspapers, which span the 1940s to the 2010s, contain vital information frequently requested by researchers.

“They get used all the time,” said Executive Director Julianna Weisgarber. “We’ve had former residents in other provinces request them, looking for a photo or an article about a family member.”

She noted they also get used for legal and environmental research. Then there are the historians, journalists, and writers who request them.

“We feel it’s important to make them more accessible to people.”

The first step in that process is digitization. The grant helped to purchase a flatbed scanner that came all the way from Ontario, as it had to be large enough to handle the pages. It also helped purchase acid-free storage boxes.

“We keep the physical papers as well as the digital scans,” Weisgarber said. “Using the digital versions will reduce wear and tear on the originals.”

She pointed out that dedicated volunteers and student employees run the scanning, helping to ensure that Oliver’s recorded history will survive long into the future.

Once the digitization is completed, the ODHS will partner with UBCO’s library staff to have the digitized newspapers uploaded and hosted on the BC Regional Digitized History Program’s repository website “Arca.” The newspapers will be keyword-searchable and free to use. The project is estimated to take one to two years to complete, resulting in free public access to Oliver’s history.