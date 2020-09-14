Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at prison

Times-Chronicle Staff

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak related to the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) is over.

A total of seven OCC staff members previously tested positive for COVID-19, with no one in custody contracting the virus. The individuals were supported by Interior Health as they isolated at home, and through active contact tracing, approximately 80 close contacts were ordered into self-isolation.

“I commend the OCC’s staff and administrators for having infection control precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission among people in custody and the community,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “Thanks to efficient contact tracing and proactive engagement with Interior Health’s medical health officers, this outbreak is an example of how these challenging circumstances can be managed when partners work well together.”

Initial indications suggested transmission occurred during an off-site training exercise, however, the exact source remains inconclusive.