Select Page

Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at prison

Posted by | Sep 14, 2020 | , | 0

Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at prison
Interior Health declares the COVID-19 outbreak affecting staff at OCC is over. (File photo)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak related to the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) is over.

A total of seven OCC staff members previously tested positive for COVID-19, with no one in custody contracting the virus. The individuals were supported by Interior Health as they isolated at home, and through active contact tracing, approximately 80 close contacts were ordered into self-isolation.

“I commend the OCC’s staff and administrators for having infection control precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission among people in custody and the community,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “Thanks to efficient contact tracing and proactive engagement with Interior Health’s medical health officers, this outbreak is an example of how these challenging circumstances can be managed when partners work well together.”

Initial indications suggested transmission occurred during an off-site training exercise, however, the exact source remains inconclusive.

 

Related Posts

Teachers, government still far apart

Teachers, government still far apart

July 2, 2014

Council divided on decision to grant funds directly to Destination Osoyoos

Council divided on decision to grant funds directly to Destination Osoyoos

December 13, 2018

Town councillor reflects on 2016, wouldn’t change a thing

Town councillor reflects on 2016, wouldn’t change a thing

January 5, 2017

SOSS Hornets rebound from home tourney to play big

SOSS Hornets rebound from home tourney to play big

December 18, 2014

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest