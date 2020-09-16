Social distancing’s first single is called ‘Bedridden’

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

It was bizarre seeing all those students and teachers wearing masks as they headed back to school last week.

It almost looked like a dystopian society in the sunny Okanagan. If I was not wearing a mask myself, I would have definitely looked out of place.

Now that many people are donning masks, you don’t have to feel like a major dork wearing one. They are in fashion.

Strangely though, just next door to Oliver’s high school is the elementary school where masks are not mandatory. Why not? We’re in the middle of a pandemic with case numbers steadily rising in B.C.

The province says that masks are not recommended for elementary pupils because of the increased likelihood that they will touch their face and eyes, and require assistance to properly don their face coverings.

Schools are a hotbed of germs at the best of times, so not wearing a mask during this pandemic is definitely cause for worry.

Mask up or not, Dr. Bonnie Henry says we can expect to see COVID-19 cases in schools this season. Apparently, it’s inevitable, but let’s just hope no cases arise in Oliver or Osoyoos. But we may never know unless a specific case is deemed an outbreak.

One local businessman expressed his concern about having to wear a mask in certain establishments. He argued that nobody should be forced to wear a mask because that infringes on your right as a citizen to remain healthy by expelling toxins (carbon dioxide) from your body every time you exhale.

He makes a good point.

But what doesn’t make sense is Transport Canada’s decision to no longer allow BC Ferries passengers to stay in their vehicles on lower decks. This was previously permitted during the height of the pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus. But now the federal government deems it okay for passengers to risk spreading COVID-19 topside. What a ludicrous edict at a time when case numbers are breaking records in B.C.

In the meantime, ignorance and carelessness abound in this province courtesy of people who still think the virus isn’t a big deal. Authorities continue to break up large gatherings where the term “social distancing” is more than likely thought of as the new rock band in town.

“Hey man, when did they start up? Have they got any albums?”

“Ya, man, their first single went platinum.”

“Really, what’s it called?”

“Bedridden.”