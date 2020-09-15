Osoyoos Fire Rescue looking for recruits

By Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

The Osoyoos fire rescue is recruiting more paid on call volunteer firefighters.

Deputy fire chief Tyler Hilland said that one of the keys for any volunteer firefighter is having a strong commitment to the community

“Firefighters provide support and reassurance for community members having some of the worst experiences in their life. Our professionalism provides comfort to those that require our services during emergencies,” said Hilland.

“When we are not responding to emergencies, we are working to help keep the public safe by providing education on fire safety.”

Applicants need to be at least 19 years old, have a medical note from their doctor, and present a criminal background check. Successful candidates will be trained under the NFPA 1001 Firefighter 2 standard and successful candidates are required to attend a minimum of eight practices and training sessions. Practice is held every Wednesday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. Firefighters are paid for each practice session they attend and for every fire they respond to.

Those hoping to join need to discuss the decision with their spouse or partner and the selection committee will take into consideration any lack of support from family. A letter from the applicant’s employer is also required if the applicant plans on responding to emergencies during work hours.

Even though there are a lot of requirements Hilland still encourages those that are considering applying to do so.

“Don’t be intimidated by dealing with the emergencies, through the training you will be taught how to keep yourself and your team safe. You will not be asked to do skills that you have not been trained in and we work in teams,” he said. “Experienced members will be helping you learn and keeping everyone safe.”

Hilland also emphasized the need for firefighters from all backgrounds.

“Each person brings a different skill set to our department and that helps to make us a stronger team,” he said.

“The skills you will learn with Osoyoos Fire Rescue will help in all areas of your life.”

For more information on Osoyoos Fire Rescue, including the application process please click here.