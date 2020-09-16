Oliver Theatre hosts Crown Jewels

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

With just a little pomp, the Crown Jewels of Canada Society went to the movies in Oliver last week.

Fittingly, members watched a British comedy called “Finding Your Feet.”

Well, none of the members of the Society had trouble finding theirs as they were all dressed up in bling.

Actually, that’s one of the four rules of the Society – wear the colours (red, white and purple). The other three are pay your dues, wear something on your head, and above all, have fun.

The Society has created a circle of friends uniting women across the country. And for Lynne Hunt, queen of the Oliver chapter, it’s doing a great job.

“It’s a social organization. We don’t do a lot of heavy-duty fundraising, we don’t take political stands on anything, we just get together for social activity,” she said.

Approximately 25 members of the Oliver, Osoyoos (Desert Gems) and Keremeos (Similkameen Silverettes) chapters attended the movie.

Of course, most of them were wearing masks and trying to social distance.

The chapters normally host an annual picnic, but that was out of the royal question this year. So they decided to go to the movies.

Oliver’s vice-queen Cathy Pidduck said they chose the theatre because it is promoting a program where people (in a group of 10 or more) bring their own movies to watch on the big screen.

“We thought it would be a great idea to support a local business that is having a bit of problems with the pandemic,” Pidduck said.

Needless to say, COVID-19 has had a big effect on members this year. A real let-down this summer was the cancellation of Christmas in July at the Oliver Seniors Centre, which was forced to close this spring.

One year the theme was “biker chicks,” which saw everyone dress the part.

Pidduck said some real bikers actually showed up. While no “biker mamas” rode off with them, everyone had a blast.

Hunt said some of their members are alone with no partners, so they really enjoy these outings. But the groups must be very careful during the pandemic because some members’ husbands have severe health challenges.

Hunt noted they can plan an outdoor event that sounds really fun, but when they start looking at the small details, such as sharing the same bathroom, the event suddenly becomes a problem.

“It’s the little details that get you.”

However, one event this spring was heartwarming for Yvonne Morley at Casa Rio in Oliver. She was celebrating her birthday and members gathered around outside her unit and held up big signs while singing “Happy Birthday.”

For more information about the local chapter, contact Hunt at lynne_ian@hotmail.com or cpidduck@gmail.com.