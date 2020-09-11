Select Page

Seasonal worker critically injured in collision

Sep 11, 2020

(File photo)

Times-Chronicle Staff

A foreign temporary worker on a bicycle was critically injured after colliding with a vehicle on Highway 97 on Wednesday.

Oliver RCMP responded to the collision near Road 1 at 8:10 p.m.

Early indication is the cyclist was travelling southbound wearing dark clothing on a black coloured bicycle on the shoulder of Highway 97. As a Dodge Durango (also travelling south) approached the cyclist, the cyclist suddenly turned in front of the SUV, resulting in a collision.

The cyclist, a 33-year-old man, was not wearing a helmet and suffered critical life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were unharmed but clearly shaken.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision as well as anyone who may have a dash camera and were travelling in the area at the time. They are asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

