Santa brightens day at McKinney Place

Posted by | Dec 21, 2020 | , | 0

Debbie Becker as Santa pays a visit to McKinney Place to give everyone a bit of Christmas cheer. (Photo contributed)

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

If only for a few minutes, Santa chased troubled times away from McKinney Place last Friday.

Debbie Becker, who works at Sunnybank Centre, dressed up as Santa Claus to give Sunnybank residents some Christmas spirit.

She then drove over to McKinney with a “Thank You” sign to give staff and residents a bit of cheer as well.

“The feedback was very heartwarming . . . they were waving through windows,” Becker said.

“It warmed my heart in these troubled times,” she told the Times-Chronicle.

Becker previously worked at South Okanagan General Hospital for 11 years.

“I just wanted to make people smile,” she said.

Last week a group of people stood outside McKinney with signs and noise makers in support of staff during the COVID-19 outbreak there.

As of Friday, two more residents of McKinney died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to three, according to Interior Health. The outbreak is affecting 41 residents and 15 staff members (as of Friday).

A group of well wishers stands outside of McKinney Place in support of staff during the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
(Photo contributed)

 

 

