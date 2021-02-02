Resident airlifted to Vancouver hospital after late-night apartment fire in Osoyoos

Times-Chronicle Staff

An individual suffered severe burn injuries and was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital following an apartment fire in Osoyoos early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 2 Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in an apartment unit in the 8900 block of 92nd Ave.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded with 14 personnel in 2 Engines, one rescue and command vehicle and one tender to the emergency call.

Upon the arrival of the command vehicle, a press release from the Town of Osoyoos says the residents were evacuating the building while light grey smoke was visible through the front doors. Residents reported that one person was still inside their apartment.

Firefighters made entry into a unit on the first floor and within five minutes of arrival on the scene one occupant was rescued and received immediate medical attention by on-scene firefighters until BC Emergency Health Services were able to take over.

Another individual, who was outside the apartment unit when Firefighters arrived, suffered burns from attempts to put out the fire and assist the person who remained in the apartment at the time.

The person found in the apartment was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital for severe burn injuries to the upper body. The resident who attempted to assist the severely injured person suffered burns to their hands and another resident in the building was treated for smoke inhalation and was treated by firefighters on scene until a second and third ambulance arrived and were able to take over medical care.

After the building was ventilated, the majority of residents were able to return to their units.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is working with the Office of the Fire Commissioner on investigating the cause of this fire. The cause is still undetermined. The fire alarm was activated in the building and allowed the other residents time to evacuate. The fire was contained to the unit of origin.