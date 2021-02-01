Heritage Society to produce history book

Contributed to the Times-Chronicle

The Oliver & District Heritage Society (ODHS) has started work on a new commemorative book to mark the community’s 100th anniversary and more than 10,000 years of the Syilx people.

The book is tentatively titled: One Hundred X One Hundred /x̌cəcikst X x̌cəcikst: Celebrating the People of Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The Heritage Society is looking for new stories and photographs to include in the book which will focus on the history of the Syilx people and the many groups of migrant settlers who have made Oliver their home.

Julianna Weisgarber, executive director of the ODHS, states, “It is a chance to recognize the land, the people, and the organizations that have made the area what it is today.

The book will feature colour photographs and artwork, as well as historical photos. The goal is to help build a stronger shared community, make a deeper connection to the land, and grow a future together for generations to follow.

Ken Favrholdt, freelance writer and historical geographer, has been hired to assist with the writing and editing. The book is projected to be published in the fall of 2021.

If you have stories or photographs, or know of anyone with a connection to the community who would like to contribute, you can submit stories for consideration via email at info@oliverheritage.ca or in-person by appointment at the Oliver Archives by calling 250-498-4027. Please mark email submissions as: Oliver/OIB Book.