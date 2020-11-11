Remembrance Day success in Oliver

Times Chronicle staff

Despite a global pandemic, Remembrance Day ceremonies in Oliver were deemed very successful today.

The cenotaph was cordoned off to keep the public at a safe distance while Legion members honoured war veterans.

Nearly everyone was wearing a mask and keeping their distance, even those watching from the sidelines. Following the ceremony members of the public put their poppies on the cenotaph, where wreaths had been previously laid. Dignitaries such as Mayor Martin Johansen and Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie laid their own wreaths during the event.