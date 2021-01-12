Interior Health improving access to mental health and substance use support

Interior Health is making it easier for people living within the region to find the community mental health and substance use (MHSU) supports they need with the expansion of an easy-to-remember phone number: 310-MHSU.

The phone service was developed in response to feedback from the public to make it simpler for people to access and navigate community supports. It is available to service providers as well as the general public who wish to connect to MHSU services.

The service launched in the South Okanagan on Sept. 8, 2020, prior to expanding Interior Health-wide on Jan. 12, 2021.

The 310-MHSU phone service offers a connection to community-based Interior Health MHSU services. Calls to 310-MHSU will be automatically routed to the nearest community MHSU centre, where staff will determine the caller’s needs and connect them to the appropriate service.

IH noted that 310-MHSU does not replace existing phone numbers for community, acute or emergency services, or for The Interior Crisis Line (1-888-353-2273). If you are in crisis and need immediate help call 911. For mental health services for those under age 19, visit B.C. Child and Youth Mental Health for a full range of resources.

For more information about MHSU services in Interior Health, visit www.interiorhealth.ca.