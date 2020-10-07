Prominent Oliver businessman facing charges for immigration fraud

Times-Chronicle Staff

A well-known Oliver business owner is facing charges along with three other B.C. businessmen following a four-year investigation into an alleged immigration fraud.

Rhandir (Randy) Toor, owner and president of the Desert Hills Estate Winery, faces 18 charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for counselling or attempting to counsel misrepresentation in relation to immigration matters.

The alleged incidents occurred between October 2015 and September 2017. Toor is also facing 10 charges of possessing a firearm without a licence or registration.

Also facing charges are prominent Penticton developer Surinder Paul Singla, founder of Singla Brothers Holding Ltd., and Ved Kaler and Gurtaj Grewal from the Lower Mainland.

The charges under the IRPA involve helping foreign nationals obtain temporary work permits and permanent residency using fraudulent work experience and credentials, according to a report from CBC Vancouver Wednesday, which cited a court document filed by CBSA investigator Gary Sidhu.

The allegations have not been proven in a court of law.

Toor’s first court appearance is Oct. 21 in Penticton.