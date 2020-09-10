Person on the street: Why are you here?

By Maureen Parriott

Special to the Times-Chronicle

The Times-Chronicle roamed Osoyoos’s downtown core on a recent Sunday afternoon, approaching strollers enjoying the sunny, breezy day.

“Why are you here?” we asked them. No, not an existential question about the meaning of life, but wondering what had brought them to Osoyoos.

Jennifer Brown

“We just love it,” said Jennifer Brown, visiting from Pitt Meadows with son Ryker, 3, and other relatives. Her family began their tradition of camping here in 1991. As the campgrounds slowly gave way to hotels, they made the switch and now stay at Casa de Milo Oro. She and her husband have discussed retiring here one day.

Bebbie Alexander

Bebbie Alexander and her husband moved to Osoyoos from Burnaby only a month or so ago, after visiting for the first time last summer. “We just loved the people and everything about Osoyoos,” she smiled. They felt Osoyoos presented a golden opportunity for their business, as well, and now operate Chef Dan’s food truck on the corner of Main and 87 Avenue.

Mark Fernandes and Julie Brash

Mark Fernandes and Julie Brash, originally from Zimbabwe, moved to Osoyoos after many years in Ladner last October. “We were tired of the rat race,” Julie said, “and we love the slower pace here.” They enjoy stepping from their leafy patio directly into the lake. Julie teaches ballet at The Dance Studio in Oliver and handles public relations for Osoyoos’s Artists on Main. Mark now builds remote control airplanes.

Stu and Caroline Bolland

Stu and Caroline Bolland enjoy riding their electric scooters all over town. Hailing originally from Great Britain, they came to Osoyoos via Fort St. John and Quesnel 23 years ago. Stu works on gas pipelines and Caroline recently retired as an education assistant. “We love Osoyoos so much that we don’t go anywhere else in the summer. We stay right here,” they said.

Marianna and Darko Pecelj

Marianna and Darko Pecelj of Medicine Hat, Alberta, first visited Osoyoos in 1997. Originally from Croatia, they, too, fell in love with everything about the town, and have returned every three or four years since.

Larry and Coral Field

Larry and Coral Field of Kelowna and Michael and Sarina Holden of Langley, friends for 30 years, chose Osoyoos to meet for a weekend of fun and relaxation.

Coral is the regional manager for The Source chain and visits Osoyoos often.

Sharon and Dean McMillan

Vernon residents Sharon and Dean McMillan were interrupted mid-stride as they walked from downtown back to the Inkameep Resort. They said it was their first visit to Osoyoos, on the recommendation of a friend.

A certain theme emerges, doesn’t it? Maybe it has to do with the meaning of life after all.