Pandemic can’t pull over Cops for Kids

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

It would have been easy to allow COVID-19 to cancel the 20th year of Cops for Kids, but members vowed not to let that happen.

Because of this devotion, two families from Oliver and one from Osoyoos have been assisted with accommodation and food costs this year while receiving medical care in Kelowna and Vancouver.

“When we looked at the big picture, quitting was not an option,” said board member Gail Harrison, whose husband and daughter are police officers.

Harrison was involved in one of three groups of six riders that stopped in Oliver last week. Because of COVID-19, the riders were not supposed to make make any public stops, but on the insistence of two ladies (Linda Schaffrick and Joanne Bray from the Lions/Lioness Clubs), they made an exception.

Harrison couldn’t say no.

“This is because these ladies have done so much here.”

She noted when COVID-19 hit they were just “sick” at what they saw families going through with no income and still having to travel to BC Children’s Hospital.

When it was time for the ride, members had to follow health protocols, such as having only six riders in their group.

And they knew this year was going to be tough for fundraising.

“It’s been a challenge because so many people that supported us (in the past) are closed . . . hotels, restaurants . . . so we didn’t want to be making any asks of them. We just thought that it was heartbreaking for them too,” Harrison said.

One long-time sponsor saw the writing on the wall and found six riders to join the team. Each of these riders donated $10,000 to the cause, Harrison said, adding all of the riders this year have been paying their own way, including accommodation and meals.

This year, 29 RCMP cyclists planned to pedal 1,000 kilometres over 10 days.

Making up that team of 29 included Cst. Jared Zeeman from Oliver.

Cops for Kids president Grant Fletcher said they made the decision to forge ahead due to the fact families are relying on them more now than ever.

If you missed the group in Oliver last week, you can still make a donation by visiting www.copsforkids.org.