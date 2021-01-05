Select Page

Osoyoos parents welcome New Year’s baby

What’s My Name? That’s what parents Beant and Manpreet Brar from Osoyoos have to decide as they welcome their new baby girl born at Penticton Regional Hospital on January 1. (Photo contributed)

Neha Chollangi

Times-Chronicle

The biggest decision that Beant and Manpreet Brar from Osoyoos have to make in 2021 is what to name their New Year’s baby.

The couple are happy to report the healthy birth of their baby girl at 6:52 a.m. on January 1. She weighed eight pounds and three ounces when she took her first breath at Penticton Regional Hospital.

The Brars are still in the process of picking the right name for their daughter. Manpreet said they will decide in the next few days. 

They also have a six-year-old son, Prabhmann, who is very happy and excited about the new addition to the family. He’s a big brother now!

Beant and Manpreet Brar from Osoyoos, with their son Prabhmann, cradle their new addition to the family – a baby girl born on New Year’s Day.
(Photo contributed)

