Equipment malfunction caused power outage in Osoyoos

Updated 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021

An equipment malfunction led to the multi-hour power outage which left most Osoyoos residents without power Tuesday evening.

A Fortis BC spokesperson said an equipment malfunction was the cause of the outage on Jan. 5 which started around 3:37 p.m. Power was restored some time after 8 p.m.

“Although it’s uncommon, it can occur,” said Jas Daweja, corporate communications specialist with FortisBC.

The outage outage effected 1,813 customers in Osoyoos.